JC inspects PPCs in Peduru

As part of the initiative to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers for paddy, Joint Collector Karthik on Thursday inspected Paddy Procurement Centers (PPCs) established by the district administration in Peduru and Painapuram villages in Sarvepalle constituency.

Responding to the plea of the farmers over securing MSP for their produce, the JC has assured them that the government will take all steps to provide MSP as per the guidelines. He advised farmers not to approach middlemen for selling their produce, who would cheat through various vulnerable methods, and urged farmers to sell paddy to the government as it will provide gunny bags free of cost and also pay transport charges for bringing the yield to the nearby PPCs. District Civil Supplies Officer Gurrappa, District Mansger of Civil Supplies Corporation Arjun Rao and others were present.

