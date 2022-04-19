JC Prabhakar Reddy counters minister Ushashri Charan over allegations

A war of words is raging between Andhra Pradesh Minister Ushashri Charan and Tadipatri Municipal Chairperson JC Prabhakar Reddy. Minister Usha Shri, who came to visit Tadipatri, was incensed at JC for politicising the deaths.



However, Prabhakar Reddy countered these comments and challenged the minister to provide pension to the father of the child who died on the 15th of this month and opined that he will honour her if she does so. He alleged YSRCP is the party that relied on politicising the deaths. He said it is not right for minister to make such a comments on him.

Minister Ushashri Charan said that it was shameful for JC Prabhakar Reddy to come to Kalyanadurg and do politics. She asserted that JC Prabhakar Reddy could not stand the BC woman getting the ministerial post and fumed at TDP for doing filthy politics despite the loss of public support.

Meanwhile, the minister lauded Chief Minister Jagan for giving priority to 45 per cent BCs in the cabinet reshuffle. She said there are more BCs in Anantapur district and government is giving due priority to all. Minister Usha Shri Charan said that better services will be provided in the Department of Women and Child Welfare.