JC Prabhakar Reddy makes sensational remarks on AP Ministers bus tour, says people may pelt stones

TDP leader and former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy made controversial remarks. He said there is a possibility of pelting stones on the buses in the bus yatra to be undertaken by the BC ministers. He said it would be better to put safety guards on the buses and opined that it would be better if the police put up fencing for vehicles.

It is known that the state ministers are taking a bus tour under the name of 'Samajika Nyayaberi' to explain to the people the social justice that has been implemented in the state for the last three years and to retort back on the false information spread by the opposition.

The bus tour will start from Srikakulam on the 26th of this month and end at Anantapur on the 29th. A public meeting will be held daily during the tour. However, there are suspicions raised in the political circles that there could be any conspiracy on KC Prabhakar Reddy's remarks.