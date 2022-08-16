'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje' draws wide acclaim

Vijayawada (NTR District): Veda Gangotri Foundation, Kalala Kanachi, Tenali, organised a drama titled 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje' in association with Siddhartha Kala Peetham on Sunday evening at Siddhartha Auditorium.

About 100 artistes performed in this drama.

The drama was sketched with a storyline which states that artistes not only performs their art but if time comes, they will safeguard society too. The main attraction of the play is that three generation artistes participated in this drama aged from 5 to 75 years. All the artistes exhibited good performances and received claps from the audience.

The drama was written and directed by MS Chowdary. Background score by Leela Mohan and lighting assisted by Phani. Dontala Prakash, Borra Nareen, Nagaraj, Sasidhar, Girish, Rani and children were in the drama.

In a brief meeting Dr GVNRSSS Varaprasad of Veda Gangotri Foundation, movie writer and founder of Kalala Kanachi Burra Saimadhav, Siddhartha Academy general secretary N Lalita Prasad, Sumadhura Kala Niketan founder HVRS Prasad and others were on the dais.