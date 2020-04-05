Jinagam Shanmukha Rao says Centre credits 500 to Jan Dhan accounts in Kakinada

Kakinada: Lead Bank District Manager (LDM) Jinagam Shanmukha Rao said that the Central government credited the first installment of Rs 500 into Jan Dhan accounts of poor women on April 2 as part of relief package in view of the lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.



Speaking to media here on Saturday, Shanmukha Rao said that the first month installment under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalan Yojana (PMGKY) package, a sum of Rs 500 was deposited into the accounts of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) beneficiaries by all banks. He said that around 6,18,608 lakh Jan Dhan beneficiaries in the East Godavari who have their accounts in 30 banks will get benefit from the government. He said that State Bank of India(SBI) has 2,07,000 lakh, the highest Jan Dhan account holders followed by 1,01,000 lakh account holders in Union Bank. He said that Central government deposited Rs 30.93 crore in the accounts of beneficiaries on April 2. He said that many steps were taken to avoid crowding in the banks and to ensure social distancing.

He said the customers can transfer the amount Rs 500 through Paytm and Google pay and online services.