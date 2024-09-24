Live
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
- Farmers protest at collectorate demanding loan waiver
Just In
JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor bags Leadership Award
Prof D Rajya Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Gurajada (JNTU-GV), Vizianagaram
Vizianagaram: Prof D Rajya Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Gurajada (JNTU-GV), Vizianagaram, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Leadership Legacy Award’ by the Council for Skills and Competencies (CSC India), NITI Aayog in recognition of her exceptional contributions in the field of engineering education.
The award was presented during a virtual ceremony held on the occasion of Engineers’ Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the role of engineers in shaping the future. Y Rammohana Rao, senior learning consultant at CSC India, praised Dr D Rajya Lakshmi for her remarkable vision, dedication and lasting influence on the academic community.
Prof Rajya Lakshmi has been instrumental in advancing engineering education, fostering innovation and guiding the students of JNTU-GV in scaling new heights.