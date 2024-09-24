JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor bags Leadership Award

Vizianagaram: Prof D Rajya Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Gurajada (JNTU-GV), Vizianagaram, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Leadership Legacy Award’ by the Council for Skills and Competencies (CSC India), NITI Aayog in recognition of her exceptional contributions in the field of engineering education.

The award was presented during a virtual ceremony held on the occasion of Engineers’ Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the role of engineers in shaping the future. Y Rammohana Rao, senior learning consultant at CSC India, praised Dr D Rajya Lakshmi for her remarkable vision, dedication and lasting influence on the academic community.

Prof Rajya Lakshmi has been instrumental in advancing engineering education, fostering innovation and guiding the students of JNTU-GV in scaling new heights.