JNTU-Kakinada faculty donates Rs 2 lakh to cancer patient

Kakinada: In a touching gesture, teaching fraternity of JNTU-K has donated Rs 2 lakh to Mohamad Irfan Ahmed, who has been suffering from blood cancer and undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College(CMC), Vellore of Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a report appeared in these columns with headline 'Parents seek financial support for son's medical expenses'dated March 3, 2021, Y Jaya, Assistant Professor, JNTU-K came forward collecting money and extended financial assistance to the patient. She handed over the money online on May 11 to patient's father Ishaq in Kakinada.

For his treatment, the family needs Rs 10-15 lakh. Ishaq fervently appeals to generous donors and charitable organisations to contribute liberally to complete the treatment and save his son from the deadly cancer. Donations can be sent to the account number given below. Bank details: State Bank of India, Jagnnaickpur, Kakinada. Account No 33274096670, IFSC Code: SBIN0002729, Mobile Number 9848625213.