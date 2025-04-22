Job fair at Salur tomorrow

Parvathipuram: A job fair would be organised on April 23rd, Wednesday at Sri Sathya Sai Degree College, Salur.

Collector A Shyam Prasad urged unemployed youth to participate in the event and make the best use of the opportunity.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is conducting the programme and Candidates who have completed 10th class, Intermediate, ITI, or any Degree and are between 18 to 28 years of age are eligible to attend.

Representatives from 11 different companies will be present to select eligible candidates for various positions in their organizations. Interested candidates must register themselves on the official website https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in. For more details, candidates can contact the following mobile numbers: 94947 77553 or 73825 59022.