Job fair in Nandyal today

Nandyal: A job fair aimed at providing job opportunities to unemployed youth in rural and urban areas is scheduled to be held on Thursday (April 10) at Bommalasatram Government Degree College in Nandyal.

Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq announced the initiative after releasing posters of the job fair at TDP office on Wednesday.

District Skill Development Officer Srikant Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, ME Gurrappa, and Job Fair Coordinator Bala Veerabhadra Reddy were also present.

Minister Farooq urged unemployed youth of Nandyal constituency and surrounding regions to make use of this opportunity, where 14 companies will be participating, offering over 600 job opportunities. There is no need for jobless youth to feel discouraged, as job fairs will be organised every month, he added.

Reiterating TDP government’s commitment to provide two million jobs over the next five years, the Minister assured that under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh, this goal would be diligently pursued. Farooq also mentioned plans to bring in companies from Hyderabad to participate in future job fairs in Nandyal, further expanding employment prospects in the region.