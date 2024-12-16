Job mela held in Kanuparthipadu village

Nellore: Festive spirit prevailed on Sunday at VPR Convention Hall at Kanuparthipadu village of Nellore rural mandal with scores of unemployed youth enthusiastically attending the ‘walk in interviews’ organied by several major companies, headed by VPR Foundation.

More than 100 companies participated in the mega job mela. MP Prabhakar Reddy and his wife and Kovur MLA V Prashanthi Reddy interacted with the job seekers and wished them luck to get jobs.

MP Prabhakar Reddy urged candidates, who failed to get jobs, not to get depressed, informing that TATA consultancy as assured to set up Skill Development Center and later candidates would be recruited depending upon their work efficacy.

Stating that VPR Foundation will organise job melas every three months, MLA Prashanthi Reddy said that youth, who didn’t get job this time, can try again in the next job mela. She recalled that as many as 1,000 youth secured jobs during the last job mela.

Atmakur former MLA Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu, VPR family members Arjun Reddy, Neelima Reddy, Nellore Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Butchireddypalem Municipal Chairman Morla Supraja and others were present.