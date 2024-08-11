  • Menu
Job to deceased home guard’s wife

SP V Ratna handing over the appointment order to Udaya as home guard at her chambers in Puttaparthi on Saturday

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : SPV Ratna appointed Udaya, wife of the deceased Home Guard Nagappa, as Home Guard on compassionate grounds. He handed over the appointment letter to her here on Saturday.

It should be noted here that Nagappa died on the spot in a road accident recently while on duty.

The SP took keen interest on compassionate appointment in view of the pathetic plight of Udaya, the wife of the deceased.

SP Ratna said that police welfare is her priority, hence she took the initiation to give a job to Udaya.

AR DSP Z. Vijaya Kumar and RI Valli and ASI Sriramulu were present.

