Jobless can work as RTC cargo agents: Official

Kavali: RTC Kavali depot manager K Hari informed that interested unemployed youth can work as cargo agents of the corporation. He said these people can earn money from mandal headquarters and rural areas for booking cargos to various places across the State.

He interacted with the ticket and cargo booking agents at the depot premises on Wednesday and said they are expanding cargo services even to the rural areas and jobless can utilise the opportunity for some source of income. These people require only limited space and can book cargos and need not invest huge money, he said.

Assistant Traffic Manager of Cargo wing M Divya Kamaskhi explained that these rural/mandal agents can book agriculture produce, fertilisers, construction material and others from their places at lesser prices when compared to other operators.

They are introducing a pre-booking app and digital payments for the convenience of the agents, she said. She said these agents are being offered attractive commission on the bookings and the interested can contact 9959225643 and 9849850498 for any information.