Join hands to fight against fuel price hike: CPI

Chittoor: All political parties should join hands to exert pressure on the Central government to rollback the hike in fuel prices, stated Communist Party of India (CPI) district leader S Nagarajan.

Staging dharna at Gandhi statue on Friday, he said though the district is being represented by 13 MLAs, three MPs, none of them have bothered to oppose the hike in fuel prices, which are burdening the all sections of people. Nagarajan decried that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has totally failed to control the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas during the last three years.

Stating that the fuel prices hiked 21 times in the stint of NDA government, he said the sky rocketing prices would put additional burden and cause serious financial crisis for all sections of people. He stressed that people should raise their voice vehemently for getting the attention both from state and Central governments. CPI leaders Gopinath, Mani, Satyamurthy, Raghu, Vijayagouri and others were present.