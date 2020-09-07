Joint Collector G Lakshmisha inspect private hospitals in East Godavari

Kakinada: East Godavari Joint Collector G Lakshmisha directed the private hospital managements to provide better medical services with full transparency and accountability to the Covid-19 victims.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy appointed special officers for supervising the services in private hospitals including ICMR standards fee, organizing help desks, availability of medicines and others.

Joint Collectors G Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri, G Raja Kumari, Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected hospitals in Kakinada.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Abhishkth Kishore, Sub Collector Anupama Anjali inspected in Rajahmundry. Amalapuram Sub – Collector Hamanshu Koushik inspected in Amalapuram division.