Joint collector reviews progress in resurvey

Rajamahendravaram: District joint collector S Chinna Ramudu reviewed the progress of the resurvey in the district on Tuesday at a meeting with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Mandal Tahsildars at the Collectorate. The resurvey plan covers 272 villages across 19 mandals, with a total area of 6,05,331.86 acres.

The joint collector stated that the resurvey has been completed in 190 villages across three phases: the first phase covering 45 villages (83,903.353 acres), the second phase covering 54 villages (1,83,296.396 acres), and the third phase covering 91 villages (3,31,635.907 acres).

He also said that the resurvey has been completed for the pilot project in 16 villages (35,026.40 acres) and in 48 villages in the second phase (1,87,771.68 acres). The remaining 79 villages, with a total area of 3,67,903.15 acres, are yet to be surveyed.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to identify and correct villages where resurvey photos had not been uploaded properly and to expedite the printing of passbooks. He said that the next phase of the resurvey will prioritise the Kovvur, Nidadavole municipalities, and Rajamahendravaram urban areas, covering an area of 14,630.623 acres.

He also directed all Mandal Tahsildars to make mandatory field visits. The joint collector said that Collector P Prasanthi is specifically monitoring the performance of revenue officials in the field. He said that state-level officials are holding collectors and joint collectors accountable through video and teleconferences, as the performance of ground-level officials directly impacts the district’s development.

He reminded officials that they should not be negligent in implementing government schemes, resolving grievances, and maintaining revenue records. He also stressed the importance of completing water tax collections, conducting field verification of housing plots allotted to the poor and uploading the details to the app, and mandatorily inspecting ration shops.

District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy, Survey Officer B Lakshminarayana, RDOs, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, and Collectorate officials participated in this meeting.