Joint efforts of minister, collector yield results

Eluru: Owing to precautionary measures taken by Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and district collector K Vetri Selvi in coordination, they avoided loss of life and property due to heavy rains and floods in the district.



In the wake of the warnings of the Meteorological Department, the Minister Parthasarathy conducted an emergency meeting with collector and the district officials and directed the measures to be taken to avoid damage due to heavy rains.

State Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been in touch over phone call with Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and collector to enquire about the situation of heavy rains in the district from time-to-time.

With instructions of the Chief Minister to prepare and implement a foolproof action plan in advance without any loss oflife or property under any circumstances, Minister toured the flood-prone areas in Nuzvid constituency and moved people to the rehabilitation centres till 2 am.

Many villages in Nuzvid town, Nuzvid and Agiripalli mandals were flooded after Pedda Cheruvu in Nuzvid constituency developed a breach. Minister has mobilised NDRF teams in the district as a precautionary measure to evacuate people from flooded areas to safer places without any loss of life.