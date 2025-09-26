Live
- Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- YSRCP deceived employees, misused funds, alleges FM
- Akhilesh slams BJP over Ladakh violence
- TruAlt Bioenergy Limited’s Initial Public Offering to open on Thursday, Sept 25, 2025, price band set at Rs 472 – Rs 496 per Equity Share
- Pb govt sanctions 15K crop residue mgmt machines
- Trained women to be placed in garment industries
- Himachal women’s panel demands impartial probe
- Excessive rains becoming perpetual curse for HP tourism industry
- Serial rapist convicted, sentenced to life
- Law and order under under complete control, asserts HM
‘JOSH’ Annual Athletics Meet witnesses enthusiastic participation
Highlights
Vizianagaram: The 64th Annual Athletics Meet of Sainik School Korukonda, under the theme 'JOSH', was inaugurated on Thursday by Group Captain SS...
Vizianagaram: The 64th Annual Athletics Meet of Sainik School Korukonda, under the theme 'JOSH', was inaugurated on Thursday by Group Captain SS Shastri, Principal of the school after a spectacular march-past by the athletes.
About 150 athletes belonging to four senior houses -- Chalukya, Gajapathi, Gupta and Moghul and four junior houses -- Pandya, Maurya, Pallava and Kakatiya along with Satavahana house will be keenly contesting in various track and field events in their respective divisions, including dedicated events for girl cadets and staff.
Addressing the gathering the Principal complimented the cadets for their immaculate turn-out and march-past and wished the participants. The meet will continue till September 29.
Next Story