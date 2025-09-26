‘JOSH’ Annual Athletics Meet witnesses enthusiastic participation

Vizianagaram: The 64th Annual Athletics Meet of Sainik School Korukonda, under the theme 'JOSH', was inaugurated on Thursday by Group Captain SS Shastri, Principal of the school after a spectacular march-past by the athletes.

About 150 athletes belonging to four senior houses -- Chalukya, Gajapathi, Gupta and Moghul and four junior houses -- Pandya, Maurya, Pallava and Kakatiya along with Satavahana house will be keenly contesting in various track and field events in their respective divisions, including dedicated events for girl cadets and staff.

Addressing the gathering the Principal complimented the cadets for their immaculate turn-out and march-past and wished the participants. The meet will continue till September 29.