Journalists should act as guiding lights in driving society: Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy

Tirupati: Transport Minister and Chittoor District in-charge Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy described the media as the fourth pillar of democracy and urged journalists to uphold their responsibility as guiding lights in advancing society.

Speaking at the fourth general meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists’ Federation (APWJF) Chittoor district branch in Chittoor on Tuesday, the minister praised journalism as a noble profession. He commended journalists for their selfless service, driven not by profit but by a deep sense of awareness and love for society. As a mark of support, Minister Ram Prasad Reddy pledged financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh for the children of journalists who achieved merit this year.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, addressing the gathering, highlighted the importance of press freedom and encouraged journalists to work without external pressures, ensuring the accuracy of information presented to the public. He reiterated the government’s commitment to journalist welfare and invited media professionals to approach the district administration with any concerns.

Chittoor MLA G Jagan Mohan stated that the credibility of journalists increases when they report truthfully and promised to take action on constituency issues raised by the media. Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan emphasized the press’s role in awakening society and urged journalists to operate with courage and independence when uncovering the truth.

During the event, MLA Jagan Mohan personally contributed Rs. 5,20,000 towards health insurance coverage for 400 journalists.