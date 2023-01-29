Jr. NTR visits Bangalore to inquire Tarakaratna's health, accompanied by Karnataka minister

The Nanadamuri family members including Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram reached the Narayana Hrudalaya in Bangalore and inquired about Tarakaratna's health condition. The doctors told them that Tarakaratna's health was still critical. It is known that they have asked to call experts from abroad if necessary.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Bommai sent Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar to Narayana Hrudalaya hospital after knowing that NTR was coming. Karnataka Health Minister inquired about Tarakaratna's health condition and came to the hospital and spoke to the doctors.









It is learned that the CM has ordered the minister to inform the family members of the matter. Tarak and Kalyan Ram also spoke to him.

It is known that Karnataka CM Bommai is a fan of Junior NTR and invited latter to Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations earlier. He also invited NTR to his house, honoured him and gave him a good hospitality.