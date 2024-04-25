JSP candidate Tangella files nomination papers

Kakinada : Jana Sena Party Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas filed his nomination on Wednesday. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also participated in the huge rally held in Kakinada. Thousands of Jana Sena workers and fans participated in the rally. Kakinada City TDP MLA candidate Vanamadi Konda Babu, and others were present.

Speaking at the rally, Pawan Kalyan urged people to pave the way for the development of the Kakinada district by electing Uday Srinivas.

He said that sea erosion is a major problem for the coastal area of Kakinada. A massive plan with extensive technical engineering expertise is needed to curb sea erosion and the help of the central government is essential.

He assured that the NDA government will bring good days for fishermen. Uday Srinivas is fluent in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Tamil languages, he said. Pawan assured that Uday Srinivas could raise his voice in parliament for the benefit of the Kakinada coastal area people. Pawan Kalyan, who participated in the rally on an open-top vehicle, danced and clapped to raise the spirits of the activists.