JSP celebrates New Year

Jana Sena Party leaders celebrating New Year with the party district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad in Tirupati on Monday
Jana Sena Party leaders celebrating New Year with the party district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

Tirupati: New Year celebrations took place at the residence of Jana Sena Party erstwhile Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad in the city on Monday.

Constituency in-charge, district committee members, mandal presidents, local leaders and activists participated. They honoured Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad with bouquets, cut a cake and distributed sweets. Hariprasad expressed his hope that the new year would bring joy and happiness in everyone's family.

