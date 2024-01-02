Live
JSP celebrates New Year
Highlights
Tirupati: New Year celebrations took place at the residence of Jana Sena Party erstwhile Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad in the city on Monday.
Constituency in-charge, district committee members, mandal presidents, local leaders and activists participated. They honoured Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad with bouquets, cut a cake and distributed sweets. Hariprasad expressed his hope that the new year would bring joy and happiness in everyone's family.
