JSP celebrates New Year

Tirupati: New Year celebrations took place at the residence of Jana Sena Party erstwhile Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad in the city on Monday.

Constituency in-charge, district committee members, mandal presidents, local leaders and activists participated. They honoured Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad with bouquets, cut a cake and distributed sweets. Hariprasad expressed his hope that the new year would bring joy and happiness in everyone's family.