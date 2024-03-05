Live
- YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
- Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair
Just In
JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
Highlights
JSP PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar and TDP Guntur Lok Sabha constituency leader Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday conducted a meeting with JSP coordinators representing the seven Assembly constituencies of Guntur Lok Sabha constituency at JSP office in Tenali on Monday.
Guntur: JSP PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar and TDP Guntur Lok Sabha constituency leader Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday conducted a meeting with JSP coordinators representing the seven Assembly constituencies of Guntur Lok Sabha constituency at JSP office in Tenali on Monday.
They discussed the coordination among the TDP-JSP leaders and activists in the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency for the victory of TDP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate and stressed the need to fill the gaps.
They also discussed how to do justice to the leaders who work hard during the elections. Manohar called upon activists to strive for the victory of Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS