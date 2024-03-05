JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance

Guntur: JSP PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar and TDP Guntur Lok Sabha constituency leader Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday conducted a meeting with JSP coordinators representing the seven Assembly constituencies of Guntur Lok Sabha constituency at JSP office in Tenali on Monday.

They discussed the coordination among the TDP-JSP leaders and activists in the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency for the victory of TDP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate and stressed the need to fill the gaps.

They also discussed how to do justice to the leaders who work hard during the elections. Manohar called upon activists to strive for the victory of Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.