JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Though there is no clarity over the allocation of seats between the Jana Sena Party and TDP yet, the leaders of Jana Sena are expecting two seats in Vizianagaram district. The party expecting Gajapathinagaram and Nellimarla to be allocated to it as part of the alliance.

Padala Aruna, former minisrer in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet had joined JSP recently and is expecting ticket from Gajapathinagaram, from where she won three times in 1989, 1994 and 2004. As per information, she joined JSP on the assurance of Pawan Kalyan about her candidature in the coming elections.

But at the same time, the TDP is also making its arrangements and taking feedback from its cadres to finalise the candidature in the constituency.

Former MLAs K Appala Naidu, T Lakshmum Naidu and party senior leader Karanam Sivarama Krishna and Kondapalli Srinivas are seriously trying for the ticket from here. Anyway, the party is taking opinion from the public and party cadres through IVRS system.

In Nellimarla, Lokam Madhavi, who contested in 2019 from Nellimarla from Jana Sena, is again seeking ticket to prove herself. Madhavi has been sailing with JSP for the past few years and visiting the villages and interacting with people.

At the same time, Karrothu Bangarraju, a senior leader of of TDP in Bhogapuram is also expecting the ticket from Nellimarla. He played key role in conducting Yuva Galam concluding programme here recently. He spent his time and money, put in serious efforts for the success of the party programmes. He is also the in-charge of the party in Nellimarla constituency.

JSP is expecting good recognition in the region. Even Pawan Kalyan giving priority to Visakha and Vizianagaram district as he believes that he has strong support in these areas. Lokam Madhavi, an aspirant of Nellimarla, said that she has been in public life for the past many years and has wide contacts with people. She said she could understand the grievances and needs of people there and can address them in an affective way if she is the candidate. However, Madhavi says she will obey the decision of the party chief Pawan Kalyan and follow his instructions.