JSP is not a political party but a contract party

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that Telangana people have taught a befitting lesson to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in the elections.

Can Pawan Kalyan tell with confidence from which constituency he would contest in Andhra Pradesh? Is he going to contest from Gajuwaka and Bheemavaram again?, wondered the IT Minister during a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

What kind of change does Pawan Kalyan aspire for, stitching a new alliance or going for a new package for every election?, questioned Amarnath. "He is visiting Visakhapatnam to criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ideals. He is drawing inspiration from 'Nara' Lincoln and not Abraham Lincoln as he presents," he pointed out

By supporting BJP in Telangana as his official alliance, Amarnath said, Pawan Kalyan aided in the defeat of the BJP. "In the ensuing elections, it is evident what he is going to do for the TDP with which Pawan has an unofficial alliance. There is no stability or policies the JSP has except political contracts," he criticised.

Speaking about privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Amarnath wondered did Centre announce the halting of privatisation move? "If Pawan Kalyan is so close to the Prime Minister, and Home Minister, why is he not making them officially announce the withdrawal of strategic sale of VSP?" he questioned.

Describing Visakhapatnam as the most developing city that acts as a growth engine, Amarnath said Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are blocking the development of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra by causing hurdles in every step the state government takes..

The IT Minister predicted that in the forthcoming elections, Pawan will face a similar defeat in Andhra Pradesh like he faced in Telangana.