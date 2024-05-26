JSP leaders demand probe into assigned land scam in north Andhra

Visakhapatnam : About Rs 2,000 crore worth of assigned lands were taken by Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy, alleged Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav.

At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he pointed out that at a time when a probe into violence during elections was taking place, the Chief Secretary visited Visakhapatnam to negotiate the land deals.

Sharing details, Murthy Yadav said a majority of the lands taken by the Chief Secretary belonged to SC/ST assigned lands. He mentioned that the CS conveniently utilised GO 596 issued by the AP government to get the assigned lands. Further, the corporator stated that through Chief Secretary’s son, a deal related to over 800 acres of land was closed.

In the pretext of reviewing the ongoing works of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport, the corporator criticised that Jawahar Reddy focused on completing the land registration process. “If the CS was able to get 2,000 acres of land in Visakhapatnam alone, to what extent would he have looted in other districts” questioned the corporator.

He demanded cancellation of registration of the assigned lands starting from March and called for a detailed CBI inquiry into the alleged assigned land scam.