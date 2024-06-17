Indian firms fast adopting Digital Twin tech to boost transformation

New Delhi : As the government doubles down on the 'Digital Twin' technology adoption, 90 per cent of the enterprises in the country are aware of digital or virtual twins that could play a crucial role in accelerating their growth journey, a report showed on Monday.



According to the report by Dassault Systemes and Nasscom, 45 per cent of 'Virtual Twin' deployments take nearly 12-24 months at each level of product, process, or system virtual twin.



The 'Virtual Twin' adoption in India could play a crucial role in accelerating the design-to-realisation process, helping organisations achieve their sustainability and circularity goals across the value chain.



In India, about 33 per cent of the virtual twin initiatives in life sciences are driven by top leadership (CXOs), compared to just 22 per cent on average



Moreover, 63 per cent of Indian companies deploy 'Virtual Twins' at the product or process level.



“Although full-scale implementations and dedicated budgets remain limited, the focus on optimising assets and processes opens up expansive opportunities,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.



Overcoming hurdles in software procurement, enhancing top-level commitment and ecosystem synergies can unlock groundbreaking innovations, driving industries toward a more efficient and digitally integrated future, she informed.



The government has also launched the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative, that offers a solution by creating virtual replicas of physical assets, allowing for real-time monitoring, simulation and analysis for experimental iterations and feedback loop to adapt to the changes for achieving the best outcomes.



The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has asked industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, academia, innovators and forward-thinkers to pre-register and actively participate in Sangam's outreach programmes, "and explore, create, and commit to transform the future of infrastructure planning and design".



“We are encouraged by the significant growth in adoption and the emergence of industry-specific use cases,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.