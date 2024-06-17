Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Release Confirmed for August 15th

The release date of ‘Pushpa 2 has been a hot topic among fans and the media alike. Speculations about the postponement of this highly anticipated sequel have been rife. However, the makers have recently put these rumors to rest, confirming that the film will indeed release as scheduled.

Rumors about the postponement of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have been circulating for a while. Despite these recurring rumors, the filmmakers have consistently maintained that the release date remains unchanged. Recently, a post by Mythri Movie Makers has gone viral, reinforcing the release date amid ongoing speculation.

The buzz around the postponement of ‘Pushpa 2’ was recently quashed when the makers shared a post celebrating the success of the film’s second single, ‘Sooseki.’ This post highlighted the record-breaking number of song reels and shorts being created, reaching an impressive 1.5 million. Through this announcement, the makers indirectly confirmed that Pushpa 2’s grand release is set for August 15.

This announcement has brought relief and excitement to fans of Allu Arjun. Until recently, there was uncertainty about the release date, especially with the release of another major film, Double Smart, on the same day. However, with the makers' recent confirmation, fans can rest assured that ‘Pushpa 2’ will hit theaters on the promised date. This has also boosted the momentum for the film’s promotions, with plans for grand audio and trailer launch events.













The second single from ‘Pushpa 2,’ ‘Sooseki,’ has become a sensation. This couple song has captivated audiences not just in the Telugu-speaking regions but across different languages. The song's popularity is evident from the increasing number of reels and shorts being created by fans, with over 15 lakh already in circulation. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the track has become a massive hit.

The first single, ‘Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa,’ was also a significant hit, setting high expectations for the sequel. Given the tremendous success of the first part as a musical, there is great anticipation for Pushpa 2. With both singles already making waves, it appears that the sequel is on track to replicate the success of its predecessor.