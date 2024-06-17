Kannada Starlet Sapthami Gowda Files Defamation Case Against Yuvraj Kumar's Wife

Actress Sapthami Gowda has become a notable figure in the Kannada film industry, thanks to her breakthrough role in the movie ‘Kantara.’ Known for her charming presence and acting prowess, Sapthami captivated audiences with her glamorous role and stunning beauty in the film. Following the success of Kantara, she made her Bollywood debut in ‘The Vaccine War,’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which also enjoyed positive reception. These accomplishments have significantly boosted her career, leading to a flurry of offers and solidifying her status as a busy heroine in Kannada cinema.

Despite her rising career, Sapthami Gowda recently found herself entangled in a legal controversy involving Yuvraj Kumar and his wife, Sridevi Byrappa. The issue began when Yuvraj, from the prominent Sivaraj Kumar family, filed for divorce, accusing his wife of harassment. In a shocking twist, Sridevi alleged that Yuvraj was having an affair with Sapthami Gowda, claiming that they lived together while she was in America.

Sridevi's accusations didn't stop there. Through her lawyer, she suggested that there was an attempt to oust her from her home in favor of Sapthami Gowda. This explosive allegation prompted Sapthami to take legal action. She filed a case against Sridevi Byrappa, seeking to restrain her from making defamatory statements. Sapthami asserted that Sridevi's claims were baseless and damaging to her reputation. The Bengaluru City Civil Court has since issued notices to Sridevi Byrappa regarding the defamatory allegations.

This legal battle has undoubtedly brought an unexpected spotlight on Sapthami Gowda, intertwining her professional achievements with personal controversies. While her acting career continues to flourish, the public scrutiny from the ongoing legal case adds a complex layer to her public image. Fans and industry insiders are keenly watching how this situation will unfold and its potential impact on Sapthami's burgeoning career.