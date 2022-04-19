JSP leaders stage dharna against bus fare hike

Tirupati : Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of Tirupati dared all the ministers, who were sworn in recently, to resign their posts and face the election. The JSP leaders including Tirupati party in-charge Kiran Royal, city president Raja Reddy along with party activists staged a dharna at RTC bus stand on Monday against the bus fare hike and demanded the government to bring down it benefiting poor and middle class.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Royal said the people of state were vexed with the anti-people policies of YSRCP government and he wanted all the ministers to resign to their posts if they are really committed to development and dared them to face the general elections.

City president Raja Reddy demanded the government to take steps to reduce hiked prices of essential goods, RTC and power charges in the state.