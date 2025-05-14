Juhitha wins silver at Khelo India Youth Games

Rajamahendravaram: A 9th-grade student of Lalacheruvu Municipal High School in Rajamahendravaram C Juhitha Guna secured a silver medal in the 71-kg weightlifting category at the Khelo India National Youth Games held in Bihar on Monday.

The school’s Urban Range DI, Rajamahendravaram B Dilip Kumar, Headmaster Ankam Malleswara Rao, teachers, and School Education Committee Chairman Kandukonda Ramesh congratulated Juhitha on her achievement. They wished her continued success in her future endeavours.