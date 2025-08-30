Juitha wins gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Rajamahendravaram: Juitha Guna, a 10th-grade student from Lalacheruvu Municipal High School in Rajamahendravaram, has achieved a remarkable victory, winning gold medal in 69 kg Youth category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025.

The competition is currently underway at the Veer Savarkar Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is not the first major win for Juitha. She previously secured a silver medal at the Khelo India Youth Games and a gold medal at the National School Games.

Officials and well-wishers have praised Juitha for her achievement and expressed hope for her continued success. District School Education Officer Kandi Vasudevarao, Urban Range DI B Dileep Kumar, Lalacheruvu High School Headmistress U Vijayalakshmi, Anandnagar school HM A Malleswara Rao, and SMC Chairman Kandikonda Ramesh, among others, congratulated her and wished her the best for her future endeavours. They stated that her success has brought great honour to the district.