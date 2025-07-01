Justice will be delivered within legal framework: SP Ratna

Puttaparthi: As part of the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), 60 petitions were received at the District Police Office on Monday. The District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Ratna, IPS, assured that all complaints would be addressed in accordance with the law.

The SP conducted the PGRS programme at the District Police Office Conference Hall, where she personally interacted with complainants from across the district. During these face-to-face discussions, the SP immediately contacted concerned police officers over the phone and issued instructions to take legal action on the spot.

She emphasized that grievances should be given top priority and addressed promptly. The petitions received included family disputes, marital conflicts, land issues, and other civil matters.

She instructed all officers to resolve cases strictly within the legal framework and ensure fair treatment to all complainants. She highlighted that legal justice must be accessible and transparent to the public.

The programme was attended by DSP Vijay Kumar, Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, and other police officials.