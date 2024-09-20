Kadambari urges HM to withdraw cases against her

Vijayawada: Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani has requested home minister Vangalapudi Anitha to withdraw the cases filed by Ibrahimpatnam police against her based the complaint lodged by YSRCP leader and entrepreneur Kukkala Vidya Sagar and also to provide protection to her and her family during their stay in Vijayawada.

It may be noted that Kadambari Jethwani has alleged that the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a false case and she was harassed and arrested based on the complaint by Vidya Sagar earlier this year during YSRCP government.

She along with her family met home minister Anitha at the Secretariat and narrated how she was implicated in the false case and sent to jail. The actress thanked the home minister for suspending three IPS officers for their involvement in her arrest.

She submitted a representation to the home minister and sought her co-operation to withdraw cases registered by Ibrahimpatnam police charging her with blackmailing Vidya Sagar.

Jethwani said due to the formation of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh she was able to speak openly and seek justice. She thanked the home minister and the AP police for extending support in the state.

Responding to her plea, the home minister assured that full protection will be given to the actress and her family. She said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the government will extend support to her.

Anitha has also assured the actress that stern action would be taken against the persons responsible for her arrest and torture. The home minister has reminded that already three IPS officers were suspended in the case.