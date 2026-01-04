Mumbai’s Stasya Pandya wins silver at Junior National Equestrian C'ship

Young Mumbai equestrian Stasya Pandya won the silver medal in the Dressage Team Event (Children 1 category) at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2025, delivering a strong performance at the prestigious national meet.

The championship was held from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026, across two venues, the Embassy International Riding School in Bengaluru and the Army Polo and Riding Club in New Delhi.

Stasya, who trains at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai under coach Bobin Tshering, competed astride Kirrhi Taonga from Surge Stables, Bengaluru, and scored 67.463 to play a key role in her team’s podium finish.

The silver-winning team produced a consistent collective effort. Haripriya Singh, riding Fritz, scored 71.243, while Amara Singh, astride Count Me In D’ Grading, scored 68.581, both representing Sea Horse Equestrian, Gujarat. Dev Harish Kapoor, riding Serrano from Modi Equestrian, Meerut, added 65.934, as the team finished with a combined score of 207.287.

Reacting to her achievement, Stasya expressed gratitude to her coach, club, school and parents for their continued support. “I am really grateful for the faith and trust my coach Bobin sir has placed in me, along with my club, The Amateur Riders Club, for providing world-class training facilities for my development. I also thank my school, Billabong High International School, and my parents for being constantly supportive throughout,” Stasya said.

Coach Bobin Tshering praised her progress, highlighting her development since joining the Amateur Riders Club in 2023 and her success across both dressage and show jumping disciplines, including a gold medal in the FEI Jumping Children’s Classic.

“Stasya’s growth as a rider has been phenomenal. Since joining the Amateur Riders Club in 2023, she has embraced both show jumping and dressage, and her dedication has paid off with a standout performance at her first JNEC Dressage and gold in the FEI Jumping Children’s Classic. Her ability to master multiple disciplines has made her a well-rounded competitor, and I am incredibly proud of her hard work and commitment,” he said.

Stasya Pandya’s silver medal at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2025 marks a significant milestone in her young career and underlines her emergence as one of Mumbai’s promising equestrian talents.