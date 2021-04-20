Kadapa: 37k farmers receive ZPIR instalment

Kadapa: As many as 37,173 farmers got benefitted under Zero Per cent Interest Rate (ZPIR) scheme for 2019-20 rabi season in the district.

An amount of Rs 6.52 crores was credited to the accounts of farmers. During video conference with the Chief Minister on Tuesday, district collector Ch Harikiran told that ZPIR scheme is more beneficial to the farmers who borrowed crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh from the banks. He said that Rs 25.21 crores was credited in the accounts of 1,12,234 farmers in two instalments for last kharif season in the district. The collector lauded the move initiated by the government giving boost and confidence among the farmers in the district.

Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy praised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his courageous decisions in implementing welfare schemes to all sections in the state despite serious financial hurdles. He urged the farmers to utilise scheme in proper manner by paying outstandings in prompt manner.

Farmers who participated in the video conference thanked the Chief Minister for extending financial support during crop season.

One of the farmers L Srinivasulu Reddy of Peddaputhedu village of Valluru mandal narrated his experience that he had received Rs 24,000 under ZPIR scheme for the last kharif season and borrowed Rs 80,000 from the banks and paid them in time. He used the amount as investment for growing Buddasenaga crop without any financial problems.

He said that if farmers who borrowed from the banks would have benefited under this scheme if they pay outstandings in time.

Joint collector M Gouthami, agriculture advisory committee chairman N Prasad Reddy, animal husbandry joint director Dr N Satya Prakash and others were present.