Kadapa: 5-member interstate house burglar gang busted

Kadapa: Police nabbed a five-member interstate house breakings gang and recovered Rs 60 lakh worth two cars, some land documents, 7 mobile phones, 3 iron rods, 3 cutters and 3 cutting players from them on Thursday.

All accused were belonged to Madhya Pradesh state. The accused were identified as N Bhuria,25, Bhagoli village, Dhar district, Visal Soni,35, Joubhat village, Gowrav Jain,25, Kapil Jain,23, Bhori village Alirajapur district and Peru Vishnu,28 Rabidpur village Kargan district of Madhya Pradesh state.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said that the accused were indulged in house breakings in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh states and two cases were lodged in Yerraguntla of Kadapa district, 4 cases in Kolimindla of Kurnool district.

The SP said that among them B Bharath Bhuria, was facing 11 cases and was responsible for sketching plan for house breakings and pass the information through mobile phone to other accused on how to make house breakings at the colonies and industrial areas in the absence of inmates.

He said following a tip-off, police conducted raids on the outskirts of Yerraguntla town and arrested the accused.