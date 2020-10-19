Kadapa: 55 Crore sanctioned for beautification of Old Tank

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha directed the officials to complete the tenders process related to the beautification of old tank (Patha Cheruvu) in the city.

Addressing a review meeting here on Sunday, he said that the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 55 crore for the beautification of Pathaka dapa on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

He directed the officials to plan for establishing the statues of intellectuals, scholars, freedom fighters, poets, writers and important leaders, who strived hard for development of Kadapa as a gratitude of their services.

Earlier, he laid foundation stones for construction CC roads, drainage canals at Industrial estate, Yerramukkapalle and Masapet areas in the city.