Kadapa: All 73 Covid-19 cases related to Jamaat

Kadapa: District Collector Ch Harikiran said that all 73 coronavirus positive cases reported in the district were related to the returnees of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin religious convention.

The Collector inaugurated Covid-19 confirmation tests camp for journalists here on Thursday. He said that the 73 positive cases which were reported for the last one month in the district, were registered through primary and secondary contacts of infected persons.

He said that 28 persons were already discharged from Covid-19 hospital, and 45 are undergoing treatment. The Collector stated that 7 mandals which were registered more than 4 Covid-19 positive cases declared as Red Zones, and four mandals where only one positive case reported as Orange Zone, and remaining 39 mandals were declared green zones in the district.

Saying that the district administration is able to prevent the spread of Coronavirus by strictly enforcing lockdown with cooperation of police authorities. DM&HO N Umasundari, Nodal officer Nagaraju, APUWJ district president Ramasubba Reddy and others were present.