Kadapa: BJP demands Rs 1 crore to kin of flood victims

Kadapa: BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded the government to pay Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of who lost breadwinners to the floods Kadapa district.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to flood-affected villages along with party national secretary Y Satya Kumar on Monday, the BJP president pointed out the credibility of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing only Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased in his own Kadapa district as against Rs 1 crore in case of gas leak in Visakhapatnam.

Finding fault with the Chief Minister washing his hands of by just conducting aerial survey of flooded areas, the BJP leader demanded Jagan to visit every flood-affected village so that he could know how people were suffering due to deluge.

He said that officials should own responsibility for washing away of Annamayya project earth dam as they were least bothered in alerting the people despite being aware of prevailing situation. He said that indiscriminate and illegal mining of sand under Annamayya project is one of the reasons for collapse of earth dam.

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said that government should speed up the restoration works. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister. Party leaders Bhanu Prakash Reddy and others were present.