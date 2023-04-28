Kadapa: Case filed on fake app organisers

Kadapa : As part of the efforts in preventing cyber frauds, Kadapa police registered a Suo moto case against one GV Foot Ball App organisers on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that without any documentary proof and permission, the App organisers are luring people in the name of earning easy money.

According to him, the App organisers have been cheating the public for some time with false propaganda by making them believe that they could earn thousands of rupees by staying at home by doing transactions with business models.

Police suspected foul with the App organisers and during a secret investigation, they found out that GV Foot Ball App is a bogus one, functioning without approval.

The SP said that this App is not available in the Play Store and was made independently.

He advised the people not to fall in such traps as cyber fraudsters adopting several vulnerable methods to loot money from public.