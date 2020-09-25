Kadapa: CBI grills 7 persons in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Kadapa: As part of ongoing investigation in the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials has enquired 7 persons including one Hizra of Pulivendula town and seized the mobile phone of one Udaykumar Reddy, a close associate of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Friday.



Udaykumar was working in uranium factory in Pulivendula town. After seizing Rs 48 lakh and Rs 28 lakh worth bank deposits and 1/2kg jewellery from a Shoe Mart shop owner SK Munna of Pulivendula town, the officials again probed his third wife on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Vivekananda Reddy earlier warned Munna for marrying three women.