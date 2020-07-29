Kadapa: CBI grills MP Avinash Reddy, close aide

Kadapa: As part of their probe into murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI sleuths have grilled Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and close aide Sankar Reddy, for nearly three hours in a separate room in Kadapa Central Prison on Wednesday.



It may be recalled that Sankar Reddy, who was one among 17 suspects, was mentioned in a writ petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr Sunitha Reddy in high court while seeking CBI probe into her father's murder case.

Sources disclosed that during the yesterday's enquiry, Sunitha Reddy alleged that MP Avinash Reddy was trying to save Sankar Reddy from the case.

Meanwhile the CBI who enquired about 15 persons including 3 police officials for the last couple of weeks, going to enquire Vivekananda Reddy family members in day or two. It is said that CBI has served notices to the suspects instructing them to be available in Kadapa whenever they call them for enquiry.