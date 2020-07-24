Kadapa: CBI intensifies probe into Y S Viveka murder case

Kadapa: As part of intensifying investigation related to murder case of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, a 13-member technical team of CBI wing from Delhi arrived Pulivendula on Friday.

The technical team along with CBI sleuths accompanied with Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr Sunitha Reddy inspected every nook and corner of slain leader's residence constructed in 2 acres and collected photographs and videographed the house including windows, maindoor, bath room, bed room and back side door from which domestic maid reportedly gained entry into the house after the murder took place.

It is learnt that officials again questioned watchman Rangaiah over how many people were present at the residence of former MP on March 15 morning and who first entered in to the house after the murder.

The officials conducted probe on all technical angles to crack the case. It is learnt that the CBI suspecting weather someone was hiding inside the house without knowledge of slain leader on the same night.

It is learnt the CBI may also question some suspects like Yerra Gangi Reddy, Parameswara Reddy, the close associates of former MP and A Krishna Reddy his PA on Saturday.