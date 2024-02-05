Kadapa: CMRF cheques distributed

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha expressed gratitude for the significant increase in Aarogyasri scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, emphasising the State government's commitment to the health of the poor. On Sunday, he distributed cheques worth Rs 7.25 lakh under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the beneficiaries at his residence.

The Deputy CM praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending financial assistance to the poor through the CMRF, addressing health issues not covered under Aarogyasri scheme. He commended the substantial support provided to the city, exceeding Rs 8 crore over four years. Reflecting on Aarogyasri scheme, Amjad Basha highlighted its expansion under the CM, now covering over 3,400 services for those with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.