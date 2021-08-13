Kadapa: Collector Vijaya Rama Raju reviews arrangements for Independence Day fete

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to ensure conducting the 75th Independence Day celebrations in a festive atmosphere on Sunday.

Reviewing arrangements with officials here on Thursday, he said that the Independence Day celebrations will be hed at Police Parade Grounds here.

He directed Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Lavanna to take steps to ensure proper sanitation at the parade grounds.

The Collector directed DRDA, DWMA, APMIC, Horticulture, Irrigation, Agriculture SC Corporation, Medical&Health etc officials to set up stalls. He said that seating arrangements should be made following the Covid protocols.

He directed the DM&HO to compulsory arrange thermal screening at the venue. Joint Collectors M Goutami, Saikanth Varma, Sub-Collector Pridhvi Tej, DRO Malola and others were present.