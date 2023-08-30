Kadapa: Complete pending works under Nadu-Nedu, officials told

Kadapa (YSR district): While asserting the commitment of the government for promoting quality education, district Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to ensure completion of the pending works under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works in the district. He reviewed the status related to phase-2 Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works on Tuesday.



Speaking the occasion, the Collector asserted that there is no funds scarcity for the purpose as the government is very particular in providing infrastructure facilities like drinking water, construction of compound walls, wash rooms, furniture, electrification as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on modernising government schools on par with private schools.

He said that works of 90 per cent of government schools were completed in first phase of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu and the remaining would be under progress in various stages. He said second phase of works must be completed in a time bound manner and directed the officials to feel more responsible in joining the students in government schools by explaining the facilities being provided for them.

Collector Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the ICDS officials to inspect the status of building works related to Anganwadi centres in the district. He ordered them to upload the progress report every week to know the status of ongoing developmental project. He said that as per the government guidelines, names of the students, who were outside schools, should be enrolled in ‘Child Info’ in the interest of reducing dropout ratio in government schools.

ICDS PO Srilakshmi, DEO Raghava Reddy, SSA PO A Prabhakara Reddy and others were present.