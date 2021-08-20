Kadapa: DAAC to prepare report on crop yield in horticulture plants

Kadapa: District Agriculture Advisory Council (DAAC) meeting chaired by Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has decided to prepare a comprehensive report over crop yielding in horticulture cultivation in the district. The meeting also wanted to specify the percentage of yielding related to different horticulture crops at district, state, national level.

Speaking on the occasion, State Agriculture Advisory Council(SAAC) member Ambati Krishna Reddy said there was tremendous response from the farmers over cultivating horticulture crops as they are getting bumper yield in the crops such as mango, sweet lemon, banana, acid lemon compared to traditional crops. To encourage farmers, the government was providing subsidies in horticulture cultivation, he pointed out.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that it is high time for farmers to cultivate horticulture crops as government has established experiment centres related to horticulture cultivation by deploying scientists in big numbers. Describing establishment of RBKs as revolutionary step, he directed the officials to create awareness among the farmers on availing all kinds of farm facilities.