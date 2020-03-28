Kadapa : Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha urged philonthrapists to help the poor

Kadapa : Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha urged the philonthrapists come forward for extending financial help for providing food to the beggars and homeless suffering in the wake of Coronavirus menace.

Speaking in the meeting organized with traders, marriage function halls here on Saturday the Deputy CM said that this is high time for philonthrapists to extend financial help as it will difficult to the governments lonely deal such mammoth task.

He said that Kadapa is first of it's kind in the state collecting donations from the philonthrapists for the purpose. The Deputy CM said that due Caronavirus outbreak several poor people have lost lively hood as they are finding difficult in winning daily bread for their family.

He appealed that it will be necessary for collecting donations in the present crises. He disclosed that food packets would be distributed from 30th March in all 50 divisions in Kadapa city. On this occassion he donated Rs 10lakhs from his own funds. Account No. 62081176362, IFSC SBI NO 020 513 SBI Mohampet.

Meanwhile the district administration has setup DIstrict Relief Fund(DIF) on Saturday. Speaking the occassion Collector CH .Harikiran said that DIF is aimed to spent the amount for purchasing different things related to Caronavirus issue, and providing food to beggars and poor homeless in the district.

He appealed the philonthrapists to sent their donations to a COVID-19 district Collector Kadapa account N0. 31902010061873. IFSC code SYNB 0003190 main Bazar. He said the donars who pay Rs 50,000 or less than 50,000 will be facilitated with certificates.