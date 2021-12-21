Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha asks beneficiaries to avail of OTS scheme

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that every eligible will be provided houses irrespective of parties, caste and creed. Receiving petitions from public at his camp office here on Monday, he said the beneficiaries can approach the village secretariats directly to avail the welfare scheme benefits.

He said eligibility of beneficiaries would be finalised only after conducting a comprehensive social audit by local volunteers and the list of eligible will be displayed at offices. "This entire procedure will be performed in a highly transparent and in time bound manner to avoid intervention of middlemen," he said.

While describing One-Time Settlement Scheme as a boon for poor and middle class, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the scheme on Tuesday. He said more than 1 lakh people have already availed housing scheme in the district. He appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the scheme to get rights on their house.