Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha visits RIMS, interacts with Covid patients

Kadapa: Very next day after recovering from coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha conducted a surprise visit to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Tuesday.



He interacted with the patients undergoing treatment at RIMS about facilities like implementation of menu as per guidelines, medical services, and other facilities they were being provided at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the patients not to get panicky as they would be get cured if they follow doctors' advice.

The Deputy Chief Minister told the patients to inform hospital authorities if they face any difficulties in breathing as they would be immediately provided ventilator support.

Amzath Basha directed the hospital authorities to take all precautionary measures during the quarantine period of the patients.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the RIMS as a woman entered into a verbal exchange with the hospital authorities holding them responsible for the death of her father as they had failed to provide ventilator support despite several appeals.